Michael Kopech Throws First Immaculate Inning In 100 Years Of White Sox History
July 12, 2024 1:11PM EDT
Source: YouTube
We’re in the sportsy sports sports lane but something just happened that hasn’t happened in a 100 years!
White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech made some baseball history on Wednesday. He threw an immaculate inning. 9 pitches, 9 strikes, 3 outs. It also closed out the game.
9 pitches. 9 strikes. Ballgame.
Michael Kopech throws the first immaculate inning of the season!
(MLB x @loanDepot) pic.twitter.com/VH1RgXpl1D
— MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2024
It’s the 116th in MLB history, but the last time it happened for the White Sox, it was 1923 when Sloppy Thurston did it.