Michael Kopech Throws First Immaculate Inning In 100 Years Of White Sox History

July 12, 2024 1:11PM EDT
Source: YouTube

We’re in the sportsy sports sports lane but something just happened that hasn’t happened in a 100 years! 

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech made some baseball history on Wednesday.  He threw an immaculate inning.  9 pitches, 9 strikes, 3 outs.  It also closed out the game. 

 

It’s the 116th in MLB history, but the last time it happened for the White Sox, it was 1923 when Sloppy Thurston did it. 

