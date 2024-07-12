Michael Kopech Throws First Immaculate Inning In 100 Years Of White Sox History

Source: YouTube

We’re in the sportsy sports sports lane but something just happened that hasn’t happened in a 100 years!

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech made some baseball history on Wednesday. He threw an immaculate inning. 9 pitches, 9 strikes, 3 outs. It also closed out the game.

9 pitches. 9 strikes. Ballgame. Michael Kopech throws the first immaculate inning of the season! (MLB x @loanDepot) pic.twitter.com/VH1RgXpl1D — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2024

It’s the 116th in MLB history, but the last time it happened for the White Sox, it was 1923 when Sloppy Thurston did it.