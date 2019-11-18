Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Terry Bradshaw Discuss Myles Garrett Suspension
Everyone knows what happened at the end of the Browns/Steelers game Thursday night. Suspensions and fines have been handed out. Myles Garrett will not play the rest of this season and next season has some questions surrounding it. On Fox Sports last night Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Michael Strahan talk about the incident from their perspectives.
It’s interesting to hear what they have to say because they’ve all been around the game and, although all them say it was wrong for Garrett to do what he did, they aren’t as harsh about him as the public has been. Listen to what they say and see if it changes your opinion at all.