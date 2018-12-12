Michelle Obama’s Book Tour Is Coming to Cleveland! By Sarah Peters | Dec 12, 2018 @ 7:07 AM Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making a stop in Cleveland next year! As part of her book tour, Obama will be at Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theatre on March 16th. Tickets go on sale December 15th. michelle obamaplayhouse square SHARE RELATED CONTENT Old Woman Cuts Down Neighbors’ Christmas Lights Ariana Grande Releasing Another Song This Week Starbucks Offers Free Coffee For A Month With This Reusable Cup There’s Now An “Elf” Drinking Game Semi-Finals: “Best Christmas Movie of All Time” Results… Cops Called For Noise Complaint, Find People Playing Video Games, So They Join In