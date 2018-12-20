Michigan Businessman Surprises Employees With $20,000 Christmas Bonuses
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 20, 2018 @ 6:02 AM

Lee Schoenherr, a Michigan business owner of FloraCraft, a foam goods company, told his 200 employees they would receive a cut of $4 million for their year-end bonus.
The company’s past year end bonuses included ham and gift cards.
75% of the money will go towards the employees’ retirement account and the rest in cash.
The bonus will be tenured-based so it will range from $20,000 to $60,000 based on how many years the employee has been with the company.
FloraCraft will also offer financial planning classes so their employees can learn to budge, save and grow their savings for the future.
Does your employer do year-end bonuses? What is the best and worst year-end bonus you have received?

