Michigan Cancels Game Versus Ohio State
Due to a Coronavirus outbreak amongst the team and in the locker room, Michigan has decided to cancel their game against Ohio State this Saturday, December 12th according to a team statement.
That means for the first time since 1917 the Buckeyes and Wolverines won’t meet on the football field. So that means Ohio State won’t get the chance to beat Michigan for the 9th straight year and for the 18th time in the last 20 years!
How this affects Ohio State’s Big Ten Title Game chances, and whether or not the Buckeyes can schedule another game for this Saturday, remains up in the air.
Ryan Day and the #4 ranked Buckeyes are (5-0) on the season, while Jim Harbaugh and the unranked Wolverines are (2-4).
