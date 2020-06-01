Michigan Sheriff Joins Demonstrators
A Michigan sheriff joined protesters in Flint Township on Saturday.
He put his weapon down and said, “I want to make this a parade, not a protest.”
He continued, “the only reason we’re here is to make sure that you got a voice-that’s it.”
The crowd chanted, “walk with us!”
To which he answered, “let’s go!”
The video went viral with many saying “this is what we need.”
Do you think more officers have to get back into the community at a grassroots level? Less talk and more action like the sheriff in Michigan?