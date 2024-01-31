Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Microphones Capture Taylor And Travis Dropping The “L Word” To Each Other

January 31, 2024 12:08PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

You’ve seen the hug and kiss sesh on the field between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC title and spot in the Super Bowl. But now we have the audio that mics picked of what they said to each other!

Swifties are DYING over their exchange where he says, “Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys. I love you….so much fun!” To which she says, “I’ve never been more proud of anyone ever…I love you.”

Popular Posts

1

Win Date Nights For A Year
2

Mix 94-1's Madonnatage 2.0 - Win Madonna tickets!
3

Xavier's Fight Update From Jordan Miller
4

Justin Timberlake Unveils Release Date for New Song
5

How often is Taylor Swift actually shown during NFL games?