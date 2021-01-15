      Weather Alert

Microsoft, Salesforce And Oracle Back Plan To Develop A Digital Covid Vaccination

Jan 14, 2021 @ 8:33pm
Covid vaccine

The list of IT companies that are working with the healthcare industry to provide online access to COVID vaccination records is growing. Recently signed on are Microsoft, Salesforce, and Oracle. The Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI) will give anyone who gets the vaccine digital access to their records. Currently when someone receives the vaccine, they are given a card.

According to experts, the implementation of the VCI will help streamline the vaccination record process. What do you think about the vaccination record being digital? Would you prefer a hard copy card or digital version?

