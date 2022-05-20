Midvale Man Arrested in Perry Threat Incident
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 18-year-old Tuscarawas County man is in the Stark County jail.
He was arrested Wednesday by Perry Township police carrying a loaded weapon, just two blocks from the home of a man officers say he had threatened to kill.
Riley Adams of the Barnhill area of Goshen Township is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and other charges, according to court records.
Police arrested Adams reportedly wearing a mask as he walked down a sidewalk in the area of Perry High School.
He’s being arraigned in Massillon Municipal Court Friday morning.