Mila Kunis regrets not letting Ashton Kutcher go to Space
Mila Kunis recently opened up about being ‘selfish’ for making Ashton Kutcher sell his Virgin Galactic Space Ticket. Ashton purchased this $200,000 ticket back in 2012, and now Mila Kunis has some regrets about making him sell the ticket.
She said, “The fact that I didn’t let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mom and I was like, ‘You can’t leave me and the babies.” Mila continued, “We got together nine years ago and he was like, ‘I have a ticket to go to space.’ I was like ‘Oh, okay.’ I was like, ‘That’s fun, have fun.'” However, her feelings changed once they had their kids. Mila said, “Years go by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he’s like, ‘I’m going into space.’ And I was like. ‘That’s irresponsible. you cannot have..This is not what you do. You are a father.'”
She continued, “I was all so hormonal and I was like, ‘You can’t, you’re going to die.’ ‘The thing’s going to explode and you’re going to leave me with the babies.'”
Would you let your husband or loved one go to Space without you? How much money would you pay to go to space?