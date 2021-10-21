Mila Kunis Reveals Her Biggest Parenting Fail
Mila Kunis is in a movie called Bad Moms, so it makes sense when she reflected on a parenting fail in her wake.
She’s got a 7-year-old daughter Wyatt and her 4-year-old son Dimitri with husband Ashton Kutcher.
“Well, here’s a story that’s about to get me in trouble,” Mila began. “There was a little kid in my kids’ preschool that wasn’t very kind and pushed my daughter.” So when Wyatt told her about it, she automatically asked if she pushed her back. When she said no, “I was like, ‘Push her back next time. You push her back, and you say, ‘No, thank you,’ and you walk away.’ And I turned around, and I see Ashton‘s face, and he was like, ‘No!’”
She continued, “I was like, ‘Don’t push ‘em off of a ladder or off a swing or off of a slide, but on the ground, even Stephen? You push ‘em back.’ I’d say that that’s a parenting fail.”