Miley Cyrus announces her next album, ﻿’Endless Summer Vacation’

Winter might have just started, but Miley Cyrus is already thinking about the summer.

Miley unveiled her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, and fans don’t have to wait too long to get their hands on it. The album arrives March 10, and preorders are now live on her official website.

The singer also released the album’s cover art, which features Miley — dressed in a black swimsuit, sunglasses and pumps with strappy heels — hanging from a trapeze bar against a gradient blue backdrop.

She also released a video promo of the forthcoming effort, in which she recites over hazy synths, “We met each other on the neon dinghy/ Past the manta rays and palm trees/ Glowing creatures beamed down from great heights/ Electric eels and red venom/ In the sky we could see the riders on horseback/ On comets/ Coming toward us, kicking up with laughter/ My friend named Twitchy rode the boat into the light/ Surfed the north break/ We danced until there was nothing left/ Just me and Twitchy/ Cause that’s all we knew.”

According to the release, this album symbolizes the strength Miley found after focusing on her physical and mental health. It also serves as her love letter to Los Angeles.

“Flowers,” the first single off the album, arrives January 13 — which happens to be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth‘s birthday. She’s already released a few teasers of the song, so fans can get a taste of what’s in store.

Endless Summer Vacation follows Miley’s 2020 release Plastic Hearts, which produced the hits “Midnight Sky” and the Dua Lipa collab “Prisoner.”

