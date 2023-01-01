Miley Cyrus announces new single “Flowers” during New Year’s Eve special

Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Miley Cyrus teased new music not long ago, and on New Year’s Eve, she made it official: A new single is on its way.

During her NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve party, the singer announced that the single, called “Flowers,” will arrive January 13, and also shared some clips of the song. The song is now available to pre-order and pre-save. There will also be more announcements this week on MileyCyrus.com.

“Flowers” will be Miley’s first solo single since 2020’s “Midnight Sky.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party featured Miley co-hosting with Dolly Parton, performances by Sia, Latto, RaeSremmurd, FLETCHER and rocker David Byrne, and appearances by Paris Hilton and various Saturday Night Live stars. Fans were particularly impressed by Miley duet with FLETCHER on “Midnight Sky.”

Dolly and Miley kicked off the show with a cover of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts‘ “I Love Rock ‘n Roll,” and also duetted on Miley’s hit “Wrecking Ball” and Dolly’s classic, “I Will Always Love You.”

Miley also joined Sia and Paris Hilton to perform Paris’ signature song “Stars Are Blind,” and sang with David Byrne on a cover of David Bowie‘s “Let’s Dance,” among many other performances.

