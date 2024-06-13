Miley Cyrus Discusses Relationship With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Source: YouTube

Miley Cyrus gave the good and the bad when it comes to her relationship with dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. As a guest on David Letterman’s Netflix series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, she said she was grateful for his great hair, and the roadmap he laid out for her.

“He has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature and he always did, even when he was super famous,” she said. “I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. And there’s a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both.” Her parents, Billy Ray and ex-wife Tish, where married for more than 30 years and share five kids together. Rumors of a rift in the family were stirred up when Miley left her dad out of her Grammy award speech.

