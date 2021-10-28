      Weather Alert

Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat headlining Lollapalooza Argentina & Brazil in 2022

Oct 28, 2021 @ 5:00pm

Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat are among the headliners for the 2022 editions of Lollapalooza Argentina and Brazil.

“It’s been almost 7 years since I’ve played a show in South America!” Miley wrote on Instagram Thursday. “So excited to start 2022 off with you! I have a feeling these are gonna be FUN!”

Miley and Doja will be joined on the lineups for both festivals by artists including Martin Garrix, A$AP Rocky, Foo Fighters, Alessia Cara, Jack Harlow and more.

Lolla Argentina will be held March 18-20 in Buenos Aires, while Lolla Brazil takes place March 25-27 in São Paulo. For the full lineups and all ticket info, visit LollapaloozaAR.com and LollapaloozaBR.com.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

