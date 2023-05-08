Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Fastest To Hit One Billion Streams On Spotify

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ is now the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify in a record 112 days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

It’s a small group of songs that have reached the 1 billion mark since Spotify was founded in 2006, including Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Bruno Mars’ “Talking to the Moon,” Doja Cat’s “Need to Know,” and The Fray’s “How to Save A Life.” Miley’s 2009 breakout “Party In The U.S.A.” also amassed 1 billion streams.