Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” has now been #1 for a record 100 weeks

June 7, 2024 1:56PM EDT
Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” just won’t wilt: It’s now set a major chart record.

The song has just notched its 51st week at #1 on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart. As a result, the song has now been #1 on Billboard‘s various radio airplay charts for a combined total of 100 weeks, which is a new record.

In addition to the 51 weeks on top of the Adult Contemporary chart, it was #1 for 18 weeks on Radio Songs, 17 weeks on Adult Pop Airplay, 10 weeks on Pop Airplay and four weeks on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart.

The previous record holder was “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, which was number one on various charts for 87 combined weeks.

Other songs that were on top for dozens of combined weeks include “Despacito,” 74 weeks; “Blurred Lines,” 72 weeks; “Somebody That I Used to Know,” 72 weeks; and “Girls Like You,” 71 weeks.

