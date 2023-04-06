Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is 2023’s most-streamed song globally so far

Despite the popularity of vinyl, streaming shows no sign of slowing down. According to Luminate, the company that provides data to the Billboard charts, global music on-demand audio streams in 2023 crossed the one-trillion mark on March 31: the earliest that milestone has ever been reached in a single year.

Luminate has also crunched the numbers and revealed the top-five most streamed songs globally of 2023 so far. Number one is Miley Cyrus‘ smash hit “Flowers,” which has racked up 1.16 billion global audio streams.

That’s no surprise, considering the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks and has been a streaming monster since it was released. It became the fastest song ever to cross 100 million plays on Spotify in just seven days, breaking the record previously held by BTS‘ “Butter.”

SZA‘s hit “Kill Bill” is number two, with 885 million global audio streams so far, followed by The Weeknd‘s “Die for You,” with 629 million. “BZRP Music Sessions #53” by Shakira and Bizzarap is number four with 627 million, and Rema and Selena Gomez‘s collaboration “Calm Down” rounds out the top five with 601 million.

