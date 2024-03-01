Miley Cyrus got “such a buzz” from calling out the Grammy crowd, her mom reveals

When Miley Cyrus performed “Flowers” at the Grammy Awards in February, she motioned to the too-cool-for-school music industry crowd in the middle of the performance and said, “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” Miley’s mom says that moment made the singer even happier than the fact that she’d just won her first Grammy.

Speaking on her and her daughter Brandi‘s podcast, Sorry We’re Stoned, Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, said, “I was so glad she did that … I think, more than anything, she got such a buzz after the Grammys, and it’s not because she won the Grammy. I think it is truly how she made people feel in the room. It was completely just Miley.”

“Honestly, Miley blows everything off, too, like it’s no biggie, but I was emotional for two days, because the feeling in the room at those things can be so weird, but in that moment, when Miley was onstage, the room felt like one,” Tish continued. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, she just won.’ I loved it.”

Meanwhile, Miley’s new single, “Doctor (Work It Out),” is out now.

