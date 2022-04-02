      Weather Alert

Miley Cyrus has COVID, won't perform at Steven Tyler's Grammy party

Apr 2, 2022 @ 11:43am

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has canceled a Grammy night performance because she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day, the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” Miley tweeted. “I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it.”

She then announced that she’s canceled her scheduled performance at Steven Tyler‘s Grammy Awards Viewing Party in LA, which will benefit Janie’s Fund, a charity that provides protection and counseling for young female victims of abuse. It’s named after Tyler’s 1989 hit with Aerosmith, “Janie’s Got a Gun.”

“Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler,” Miley tweeted. “I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to ‘Walk This Way’ another time!”

On Friday, Miley released her live album, ATTENTION.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Silk Sonic And Carrie Underwood Added To Grammy Performers
Music notes: Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more
Måneskin adds additional dates, moves to larger venues for upcoming North American headline tour
Pitbull tells college students “Do something with your life that others weren’t able to do”
Kelly Clarkson plans on celebrating turning 40 all summer long
Connect With Us Listen To Us On