Miley Cyrus is “enjoying life,” “own[ing] the narrative” post-divorce, source tells ‘People’

While fans have focused on what Miley Cyrus may or may not be saying about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on her new album, Endless Summer Vacation, the star is “the healthiest and happiest she’s been in a long time,” a source tells People.

According to the source, Miley’s had time to “process and heal” following her split with Hemsworth, during which, the source says, “Everyone was blaming her for the divorce and calling her this wild child, but that wasn’t fair.” Adds the source, “Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken.”

And now, the source says the “Flowers” singer has arrived at a place where she’s finally ready to “tell her side of the story.”

“She’s not trying to bash Liam, but she feels like she has every right to own the narrative after everyone was picking her apart after the breakup,” explains the source.

Miley and Liam married in 2018 after dating on and off since 2009. They broke up less than a year later. Miley’s now moved on with drummer Max Morando, who produced two songs on the new album.

“[Max] has no interest in being a huge celebrity; he’s very low-key. Miley loves these qualities,” the source dishes. “Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other’s careers. Miley is enjoying life and things are great.”

