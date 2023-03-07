Miley Cyrus’ music is featured on Apple Fitness+, says new album has two distinct parts
Miley Cyrus‘ new album, Endless Summer Vacation, is coming out on Friday, but you can start sweating along to her music right now.
Miley’s music is being featured in a new set of workouts on Apple Fitness+ as part of the platform’s Artist Spotlight series. New workouts will drop each Monday throughout March.
You can get started now with a Miley cycling workout that features a playlist of Miley songs like “See You Again,” “Prisoner,” the “Midnight Sky” remix and even a remix of “On a Roll,” which she recorded for a 2019 episode of Black Mirror. Workouts featuring the music of Mariah Carey and Shania Twain are also being rolled out through March on Apple Fitness+.
In other Miley news, she’s posted what appears to be a clip from her upcoming Disney+ special, Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), in which she explains that her new album is divided into two parts: a.m. and p.m.
“The a.m. to me is representing the morning time, where there’s a buzz and energy and there’s a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day,” Miley explains. “At nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime, but a glamour at the same time.”
Explaining that the evening is a time to “go out and experience the wild side,” Miley notes that in Los Angeles, “there’s a certain energy to the night, and you can feel trouble boil up to the surface, and it’s very inspiring to me.”
