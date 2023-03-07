Miley Cyrus’ music is featured on Apple Fitness+, says new album has two distinct parts

Courtesy Apple Fitness+

Miley Cyrus‘ new album, Endless Summer Vacation, is coming out on Friday, but you can start sweating along to her music right now.

Miley’s music is being featured in a new set of workouts on Apple Fitness+ as part of the platform’s Artist Spotlight series. New workouts will drop each Monday throughout March.

You can get started now with a Miley cycling workout that features a playlist of Miley songs like “See You Again,” “Prisoner,” the “Midnight Sky” remix and even a remix of “On a Roll,” which she recorded for a 2019 episode of Black Mirror. Workouts featuring the music of Mariah Carey and Shania Twain are also being rolled out through March on Apple Fitness+.

In other Miley news, she’s posted what appears to be a clip from her upcoming Disney+ special, Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), in which she explains that her new album is divided into two parts: a.m. and p.m.

“The a.m. to me is representing the morning time, where there’s a buzz and energy and there’s a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day,” Miley explains. “At nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime, but a glamour at the same time.”

Explaining that the evening is a time to “go out and experience the wild side,” Miley notes that in Los Angeles, “there’s a certain energy to the night, and you can feel trouble boil up to the surface, and it’s very inspiring to me.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.