Miley Cyrus officially releasing “Doctor” collab with Pharrell Williams

During January’s Paris Fashion Week, an unreleased Miley Cyrus track called “Doctor (Work It Out)” — a collaboration with Pharrell Williams — was played during the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show.

Now, the song is getting an official release.

The track, which fans recognized as a leaked song from Miley’s 2013 album Bangerz, is now available for presale via links on Miley’s and Pharrell’s Instagrams. You can also hear a snippet of the song, in which Miley sings, “I could be your doctor and I could be your nurse/I think I see the problem/It’s only gon’ get worse/a midnight medication/just show me where it hurts.”

There’s no actual release date yet, but when it comes, it’ll be Miley’s first single release of 2024. Her most recent single is 2023’s “Used to Be Young.”

Pharrell and Miley first collaborated on Bangerz and on Pharrell’s 2014 album Girl, but they haven’t worked together since.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.