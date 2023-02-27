Miley Cyrus releases ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ track list as “Flowers” rules ﻿’Billboard﻿’ charts for 6th week

Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus is counting down the days until fans can listen to her new album, Endless Summer Vacation. To add to the hype, she dropped its complete track list.

Endless Summer Vacation arrives next month and offers 12 new songs from Miley. In addition to her #1 single “Flowers,” which is also first on the track list, the album features collaborations from Sia and Brandi Carlile.

Sia’s song, “Muddy Feet,” is ninth on the track listing, while “Thousand Miles,” featuring Brandi, is fourth on the list.

Miley is also treating fans to a demo version of “Flowers,” which will be the final song on the new album.

Here’s the complete track listing for Endless Summer Vacation, which arrives March 10

“Flowers”

“Jaded”

“Rose Colored Lenses”

“Thousand Miles (feat. Brandi Carlile)”

“You”

“Handstand”

“River”

“Violet Chemistry”

“Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)”

“Wildcard”

“Island”

“Wonder Woman”

“Flowers (Demo)”

The album is available to preorder and will be available on all major formats. Miley will also sell a special all-white vinyl exclusively at Target.

In other Miley news, “Flowers” is the #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week in a row. The feat is double the record “Wrecking Ball” set as her former longest-running #1 song. The 2013 hit had enjoyed a three-week run at the top of the chart.

Fans streamed “Flowers” 28.7 million times, down 15% from the previous week.

