Miley Cyrus’ releases new single “Used To Be Young”

Miley Cyrus‘ new single “Used To Be Young” debuted at the stroke of midnight on Friday.

The understated, but emotional video shows a teary-eyed Cyrus wearing a Mickey Mouse tee under a red sequined bodysuit.

“I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / but I say I used to be young / You tell me time has done changed me / That’s fine I’ve had a good run / I know I used to be crazy / That’s cause I used to be young,” Miley sings in the chorus.

In an Instagram post, along with a snippet of the video, released at the same time as the song, Miley explained, “This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become.

“I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future,” the caption continued. “I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley”

“Used To Be Young” is available to stream now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.