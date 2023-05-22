Miley Cyrus Says No More Tours – “There’s No Connection”

Don’t hold your breath hoping to see Miley Cyrus on tour for her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation…she’s over it. She talks about why in British Vogue‘s latest cover story, saying “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” She went on to say how alone she feels on a stage singing to strangers.

“Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” “There’s no connection. There’s no safety.” She then added, “It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

She also just revealed she met her new man, Maxx Morando, on a blind date.

What do you think of her perspective about touring?