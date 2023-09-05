Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Miley Cyrus Shares The Beginning Of Her Love Story With Ex-Husband

September 5, 2023 10:11AM EDT
Miley Cyrus was connecting the dots to what made her movie with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth so special in her “Used to Be Young” Tik Tok series. The two met starring together in “The Last Song”.

 

Hemsworth was cast to play her love interest in the movie and she said “one element that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love in real time, in real life.” “And that was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship.”

She also claims she didn’t make a dime on her 2014 Bangerz tour, which grossed $63 million.

 

