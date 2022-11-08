Miley Cyrus spends $8 million on new Malibu mansion

Gotham/GC Images

Miley Cyrus is heading back to Malibu after snatching up an $8 million mansion.

Dirt got the scoop on the purchase and found Miley’s new digs offer six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and nearly 5,570 square feet of living space. The $7.9 million sale comes shortly after the singer sold off her Nashville mansion for a cool $15 million.

As for Miley’s new property, the oceanfront home was constructed in 1999 and underwent some rehabbing in recent years. The residence sits on a 1.5-acre lot and is located in a gated community.

As for the more luxurious perks, the mansion has a heated swimming pool, raised spa, billiard room with a pool table, three entertaining rooms, en suite bathrooms for each bedroom and a kitchen that comes with its own butler’s pantry.

She also picked up some new neighbors — Avril Lavigne and Lady Gaga.

