Miley Cyrus thanks Beyoncé for ‘Cowboy Carter’ collaboration

Miley Cyrus has thanked Beyoncé for the experience of collaborating with her on her new album, Act II: Cowboy Carter.

Miley appears on the song “II Most Wanted,” which dropped Thursday night alongside 26 other tracks on Beyoncé’s new album.

“I’ve loved Beyonce since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her,” Miley wrote on social media. “My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her. Thank you Beyonce. You’re everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely, Miley.”

The track was produced by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, a frequent collaborator of Beyoncé who also co-wrote and produced her hit song “Halo.”

Tedder posted about the song’s release on his Instagram Story. “Grateful,” he wrote atop a screenshot of the song on Spotify. He also posted a screenshot of Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits page, where “II Most Wanted” currently sits at the top of the Hottest 50.

