Miley Cyrus Tries To Clarify Her Stance To Fans About Touring

Miley Cyrus used Instagram to try to clarify recent statements about being done with touring because she “didn’t feel a connections” to her fans singing in front of huge crowds. You may expect that ticked off some fans. Not sure her “clarification” will help, but she said, “For clarity, I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win,” “Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love — without sacrificing my own essentials.”

She went on to say it wasn’t that she doesn’t appreciate her fans, but “I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room,” “These looks I’ve been turnin’ don’t travel well. The archival looks don’t fold. I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW and if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too. Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer vacation.”

Must be nice to be on an “endless summer vacation.” What do you think of her follow up?