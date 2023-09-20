Miley, Taylor, Olivia and Beyoncé among ‘The Hollywood Reporter”s Platinum Players

Just what we need: another subjective list of musicians for fans to argue about.

The Hollywood Reporter has launched its inaugural Platinum Players power list: 25 musicians that it says “have defined the year in music.” The musicians chosen have topped the charts, set records, performed for millions and as the publication says, “create[d] songs and albums that define a generation and connect with listeners all over the world.”

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift is on the list, as are Beyoncé and SZA. Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish also make the cut as well as a woman who both Olivia and Billie cite as an inspiration: Lana Del Rey. Lana, of course, also collaborated with Taylor, as did two others on the list: Ice Spice and Phoebe Bridgers, who’s on the list as a member of her group boygenius.

Country’s recent domination of the charts is represented on the list by “Fast Car” singer Luke Combs, rock crossover Jelly Roll, chart-topping, country adjacent singer Zach Bryan and award-winning singer/songwriter Lainey Wilson.

In addition to Ice Spice, rap is represented with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert. The Latin boom is represented by the inclusion of Karol G and Peso Pluma, while Burna Boy and Tems are repping for Afrobeats.

Others who made the list include Metro Boomin, Kim Petras, Noah Kahan, Coco Jones and Jungkook of BTS.

Morgan Wallen, the artist who’s spent the most time on top of the Billboard album and singles charts this year, is not included on the list.

