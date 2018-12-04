Millennials Are Apparently Killing Canned Tuna Says StarKist Exec

The tuna industry is declining because millennials can’t or don’t want to use a can opener according to Andy Mecs of StarKist.

Or, here’s a thought: Maybe it’s because millennials are moving away from processed foods and purchase higher quality foods that smaller brands offer. Canned tuna isn’t THAT great for you. Saying millennials are lazy, or can’t operate a basic kitchen utensil is insulting. Here’s a thought: If you want millennials to buy your brand, maybe you shouldn’t insult them?

StarKist is playing catch up to the smaller brands by offering pouches that are easy to travel with and don’t require a can opener. Flavors like siracha also have been a favorite of millennials.