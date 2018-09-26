Millennials are ‘Ruining’ Something Else: The Divorce Rate

Us Millennials… we get a bad rap. We have been blamed for ‘ruining’ so many things. These include, but aren’t limited to: napkins, wine corks, breakfast, soap, Applebees, and the housing market. But now there are reports of a new thing our generation is doing differently than previous generations, and it isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Studies are showing that young couples are causing the divorce rate to plummet: from 2008 to 2016 the divorce rate plummeted 18%.

Experts are saying it is because millennials are staying together. They are also attributing the falling divorce rate to couples waiting till later in life to marry, after finances and careers are established.

SOURCE: Bloombergquint.com