Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jon Bon Jovi’s Son

May 28, 2024 11:35AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Millie Bobby Brown is a married woman at age 20. She married boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in a low-key and intimate ceremony last weekend attended by both of their parents.

They are planning a larger celebration later for more family and friends. Dad Jon Bon Jovi said in a recent interview “Millie is great…her whole family is great. Jake is very happy.” He wasn’t concerned about their young age saying his advice to them is to grow together.

They announced their engagement on Instagram:

Popular Posts

1

New Music Friday: PinkPantheress, Imagine Dragons and more
2

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Louis Tomlinson and more
3

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and more
4

Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and more
5

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and more