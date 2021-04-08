Mindful Moment: Are You A Partner Or A Parent?
You should be able to rely on your partner in your relationship. Most times, things should be, 50/50.
When a relationship becomes more one sided when it comes to responsibilities or emotional support, hard conversations need to be had. There is a difference between supporting your partners chosen positive changes, or being the sole pusher of that change. It is not your job to change or ‘fix’ your partner.
Everyone is responsible for their own development as a person, and positive change within themselves. You should love your partner for who they are, not who they COULD be. If you find yourself sticking around and hoping for changes to happen, it’s time to start looking at changing your current situation instead.