Mindful Moment: Why You Should STOP All That Worrying!
Transparent umbrella on rainy day.
You don’t always carry an umbrella around for the chance of rain, do you? So why should you always worry yourself over things that are not absolute?
While I understand and agree that we should always try to prepare ourselves for when life does not go our way, there is a difference between preparation and over imagination.
If you worry and obsess over every little thing that could go wrong, you take yourself out of the present moment to experience what is truly going on around you. Many times, being so obsessed with the “what if’s” of a situation, cause you to create a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Control that which you can control, and accept that the rest is out of your hands, and trust that you can handle whatever may come your way.