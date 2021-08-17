Mineral City Man to be Sentenced Tuesday in May 2020 Killing of Pike Man
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Mineral City man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced involuntary manslaughter charge.
This, in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Pike Township.
Austin Friend entered the plea just after a jury had been selected for his trial on Monday.
He’ll be sentenced Tuesday.
Joshua Beshore was shot dead outside his Maplehurst Avenue SE home back in May of last year.