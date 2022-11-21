Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Minerva Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Louisville Traffic Death

November 21, 2022 6:19AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Minerva man will spend the next eight years in prison, convicted in the August traffic death of a Louisville man.

Justin Keister was sentenced Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court for his guilty plea to an ‘aggravated vehicular homicide’ charge, entered earlier this month.

The State Highway Patrol says Keister was under the influence of drugs when he drove left of center on Route 44 at the south end of Louisville, hitting and killing 86-year-old Kenneth Russell.

