Minnesota Woman’s Dockside Friendship With A Fish Lasts Nine Years

Source: YouTube

Yep…you read that right. Friendship with a fish.

Holly Jorgensen lives in Minnesota and is getting attention again thanks to her close relationship with a fish. It’s a sunfish she named Greenie almost a decade ago. She lives on a lake, and he visits her at the dock. She hand-feeds him and he follows her around when she swims. She’s not quite sure why he started following and visiting her, but she says “it’s wonderful.”