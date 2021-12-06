      Weather Alert

Minor Changes Coming to I-77 Zone at Route 30

Dec 6, 2021 @ 4:57am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A change is coming to the traffic pattern in the construction zone on I-77 between Faircrest Street and Route 30.

With the new northbound bridges nearly completed, all traffic will be moved over to that side of the roadway.

ODOT says the contractor hopes to make that changeover over the weekend of December 17 through 19.

It doesn’t impact any of the ramp closures, and the right Northbound 77 detour lane will remain as it is.

