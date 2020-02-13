      Weather Alert

Missing 6-Year-Old South Carolina Is Dead, Homicide Investigation Has Started; No Arrests Made

Feb 13, 2020 @ 3:14pm

(Cayce, SC) — South Carolina police are confirming the body of a missing six-year-old has been found. Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove says searchers discovered the remains of Faye Marie Swetlik this morning although details were not released. A second body was also found nearby, but Snellgrove declined to say if the two were connected. Swetlik was reported missing on Monday afternoon. No arrests have been made.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Gatsby is Looking for a Family! And We are Looking for Volunteers!
Terms Of Use