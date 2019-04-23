Missing Adult Alert for Elderly Louisville Woman

(WHBC) – A Louisville woman is the subject of a statewide missing adult alert, according to reports.

82-year-old Barbara Tschantz was last seen leaving a home in Youngstown Monday morning.

Tschantz was driving a 2010 Chevy Malibu with Ohio license HOPE25.

She is a white female, age 82, 5’4″ and 108 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and white oxford shoes.

She has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Call 911 if you see this woman or her vehicle.