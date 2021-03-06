      Weather Alert

Missing Adult Alert Sent for Massillon Woman with Alzheimer’s, Last Seen in Jackson

Mar 6, 2021 @ 9:04am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old Massillon woman with Alzheimer’s disease.

The state’s missing adult website indicates Jane McClelland was picked up from a dental office on Belden Village Street near Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township at about 3:30 Friday afternoon, then dropped off in the Strip district.

She resides at the Laurels of Massillon.

She is a Caucasian female, standing 5’4′, weighing 123 pounds.

She has gray hair and green eyes.

If you see her, the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons Unit asks that you call 911.

