Missing for 5 Years, Family of Arika Hall Looks for ‘Death Presumption’ Ruling as Part of Investigation

May 26, 2021 @ 5:46am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It may seem unusual to want to have a family member declared dead, but the family of Arika Hall hopes it assists in her death investigation.

That’s because family and Canton police believe the then-22-year-old is a homicide victim.

She vanished early in 2016 shortly after being charged in a drug raid.

The family has filed “petition for presumption of death” with the Stark County Probate Court.

There could be a ruling in July.

