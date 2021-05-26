Missing for 5 Years, Family of Arika Hall Looks for ‘Death Presumption’ Ruling as Part of Investigation
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It may seem unusual to want to have a family member declared dead, but the family of Arika Hall hopes it assists in her death investigation.
That’s because family and Canton police believe the then-22-year-old is a homicide victim.
She vanished early in 2016 shortly after being charged in a drug raid.
The family has filed “petition for presumption of death” with the Stark County Probate Court.
There could be a ruling in July.