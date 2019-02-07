Missing Man Found Dead

(WHBC) – A missing man was found dead of a gunshot wound in Canton.

Police say the body of David Timothy Ruiz was found in a junk car in a private lot in the 900 block of Market Avenue South at around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and declared the 44-year-old to be deceased.

He died from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Ruiz appeared to be suicidal when he was reported missing on January 14th.

The Canton Police Department is continuing to investigate, and anyone with information is urged to call 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411, which you can sign up for here.