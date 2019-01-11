Missing Wisconsin Teen, Jayme Closs, Found Alive, Suspect in Custody

After three months of searching, a missing Wisconsin teen has been found an hour away from her family home. Jayme Closs was discovered in Gordon. Other than being dirty and skinny, the teen seemed to be okay. “I honestly still think I’m dreaming right now. It was like I was seeing a ghost,” Peter Kasinskas said. “My jaw just went to the floor.” Police have told the public that a suspect is in custody, but would not reveal any more information prior to a scheduled news conference set for Friday. Jayme’s parents, James and Denise, were found shot to death in their home on October 15. Jayme could not be found and was thought to be taken. “Praise the Lord,” said Sue Allard, Jayme’s aunt. “It’s the news we’ve been waiting on for three months. I can’t wait to get my arms around her. I just can’t wait.” What are your thoughts on Jayme Closs being found? What details will be revealed in today’s press conference?