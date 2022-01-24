      Weather Alert

“Mission: Impossible 7” Delayed AGAIN

Jan 24, 2022 @ 8:43am

Sorry, Tom Cruise fans… you’ll now have to wait until July NEXT year to see the latest “Mission: Impossible” movie!

Just to recap, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the schedule for many movie, but this one in particular was originally pushed from April 2020 to July 2020 and then to December 2020.

Then they aimed for November 2021….and then nope, how about May 2022?  Annnnnd nope. So pencil in on your calendar July 14, 2023.

Also, write in June 28th, 2024 for “Mission: Impossible 8”.

