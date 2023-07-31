Mix 94-1 at the Pro Football Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Festival

Mix 94-1 is on the air everywhere from the Pro Football Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Festival.

Mix 94-1’s midday superstar, Matt Fantone will be making his modeling debut at the Hall Of Fame Fashion Show Luncheon!

The Fashion Show Luncheon is now in its 60th year and widely considered the largest and most prestigious fashion show in Ohio with nearly 3,000 guests in attendance! Featuring a diverse range of fashion for men, women and children from both local and national stores, ussing state-of-art technology to create an immersive and unforgettable experience. The event will also feature mimosas, market shopping, and incredible entertainment!

Happens 11am Friday at the Canton Civic Center.

Mix 94-1 and News/Talk 1480 WHBC’s JT will be live at the Sugardale “Stuff A Truck” Event at the Pro Football Hall Of Fame parking lot Friday.

Drop off your food donations to benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank.

If you bring down the “Super 6” – you could score tix to the Enshrinement ceremony OR to see the Concert For Legends with the Zac Brown Band, August 5th!

The event runs Friday 10am-4pm – JT’s there ’til 1pm!

See all the details at www.Sugardale.com

Mix 94-1’s afternoon personality, Java Joel will be kicking off the Coors Light-Blue Moon Hall Of Fame Pub Crawl.

Look for him at the Imperial Room – 420 Court Ave NW Canton – Giving away tickets & MORE starting at 5pm.

Look for the Mix 94-1 crew in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Festival Grand Parade Saturday- Dave, Jimmy, Kelsey, Fantone, Java Joel & JT!

Steps off near Cleveland Ave and 5th Street Saturday Morning at 8am.

Get ready for another amazing Enshrinement Festival Week with all of us here at Mix 94-1!