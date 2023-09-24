Mix 94-1 – Calling all NERDS!

Mix 94-1 knows that NERDS need love too – so, all this week we’re hookin’ ’em up with a totally DORK-tastic prize package.

A pair of tickets to the Hall Of Fame City Comic Con – Saturday at the Canton Civic Center.

Here’s what you missed last year!

We’ll also hook your favorite DWEEB up with passes to check out some NEO Pro Wrestling action at the Stark County Fairgrounds.

Look at these maniacs!

And if that isn’t GEEKY enough – We’ll throw ya Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm on Digital 4K Ultra HD.

So whether you’re a dork, dweeb, doofus, dope, dink or dolt (or know someone who is) … You’ll wanna listen to win!

Everyday all this week at 12:30pm with our own resident NerdBoy – Matt Fantone.

Contest runs Monday 9/25 thru Friday 9/29.

From the station givin’ away the NERD stuff – Mix 94-1!