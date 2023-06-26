Mix 94-1 has the KEYS to the summer

Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

June 26, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Mix 94-1 and the Summer Of Mix with Belden Village Mall has your KEYS to the summer.

Listen all this week for you chance to win tickets to Alicia Keys- The Keys To The Summer Tour – Live at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Just listen for the KEY words every day this week at 10am, 2pm and 5pm. Then text the words you hear to 330-450-9400 for a chance to win!

Contest runs Monday 6/26 thru Friday 6/30. From the station givin’ away the good stuff all summer long – Mix 94-1!

Credit: Live Nation / Jesse Naul

